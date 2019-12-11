Report: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Not Married Yet Because It ‘Isn’t Currently Possible’ Due To Her Faith

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly haven’t yet walked down the aisle because it “isn’t currently possible” due to her faith.

The 43-year-old country singer and Gwen reportedly are definitely ready to take the next step after being together for four years, but multiple sources shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday, that the couple have hit a bit of a road block. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

“Blake [Shleton] was very serious about Gwen [Stefani] right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a source close to the 50-year-old singer shared. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

However, the No Doubt rocker is a practicing Roman Catholic and really wants to have a church ceremony with Shelton. Therefore, her divorce from Gavin Rossdale that makes things more difficult.

The Roman Catholic church does not allow remarriage in the church after a divorce unless the earlier marriage is annulled, which can reportedly be a lengthy process.

The Stefani insider added that a church ceremony “isn’t possible currently.”

Despite those setbacks, a friend of the couple explained that the two stars of “The Voice” are confident they have found “the one” in each other and are “very serious” about their relationship. “It’s definitely headed toward marriage,” the source added.

“They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” the friend added. “Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone.”

“They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising,” the friend added.

As previously reported, the pair first met as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” in 2014, following divorces from their spouses.