Harry Styles Will Broadcast First Performance Of ‘Fine Line’ Live

Musician Harry Styles surprised fans with the news that his first performance of “Fine Line” would be broadcast live for his fans.

Styles is set to perform the album for the “Harry Styles — Fine Line Live At The Forum” event, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight. The event will be hosted by comedian Matt Bellassai, an old friend of Styles. The concert will begin at 5:30 PST at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The live broadcast was announced on Styles’ Instagram account.

Styles‘ much anticipated album was released Friday. “Fine Line” marks the second solo album Styles has released since leaving One Direction in 2015. Although the band said they were going on a hiatus, all five members of the band have since embarked on solo careers. (RELATED: Harry Styles Reveals He ‘Bit Off The Tip’ Of His Tongue While High On Mushrooms)

I’m going to be really honest. I haven’t listened to the entire album yet, but what I have listened to I am very impressed with. As a huge One Direction fan, it’s been really cool to see the kind of music each individual member has released.

Styles‘ music is eclectic and extremely vocal. I’ve always loved his voice and it really comes through on this new album.

“Falling” and “To Be So Lonely” are definitely two of my favorites.