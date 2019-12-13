Editorial

Trump Teases New Trade Deal With U.K. On Heels Of Conservative Party And Boris Johnson’s Landslide Election Victory

HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onstage during the annual NATO heads of government summit on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager
Font Size:

President Donald Trump teased a potential new trade deal with the United Kingdom on Friday while congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservative Party’s massive victory in Thursday’s general election.

Despite recent projections, Conservatives secured 364 seats, the largest Conservative victory since 1987. Johnson and Conservatives campaigned on a near-single issue platform: get Brexit done by January.

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT,” Trump tweeted. “This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges U.K. Citizens To Vote For Labour Party And Jeremy Corbyn In Thursday’s General Election)

HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: US President Donald Trump (front) with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onstage during the annual Nato heads of government summit on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

HERTFORD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: US President Donald Trump (front) with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onstage during the annual Nato heads of government summit on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Trump’s words come on the heels of a trade win for his own administration. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats had reached a working agreement with the White House and Republicans on the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA). The House is expected to vote on the trade bill on December 18.

Oddly enough, Pelosi made the announcement just hours after formally calling on the House Judiciary Committee to finalize articles of impeachment against Trump. Judiciary is expected to vote on the articles Friday morning.