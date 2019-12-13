Trump Teases New Trade Deal With U.K. On Heels Of Conservative Party And Boris Johnson’s Landslide Election Victory

President Donald Trump teased a potential new trade deal with the United Kingdom on Friday while congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservative Party’s massive victory in Thursday’s general election.

Despite recent projections, Conservatives secured 364 seats, the largest Conservative victory since 1987. Johnson and Conservatives campaigned on a near-single issue platform: get Brexit done by January.

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT,” Trump tweeted. “This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges U.K. Citizens To Vote For Labour Party And Jeremy Corbyn In Thursday’s General Election)

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Trump’s words come on the heels of a trade win for his own administration. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats had reached a working agreement with the White House and Republicans on the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA). The House is expected to vote on the trade bill on December 18.

Oddly enough, Pelosi made the announcement just hours after formally calling on the House Judiciary Committee to finalize articles of impeachment against Trump. Judiciary is expected to vote on the articles Friday morning.