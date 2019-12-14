Biden Falsely Says He Helped Find Republican Votes For Obamacare

Former Vice President Joe Biden falsely said at a rally Friday that he found Republican votes to pass the Affordable Care Act during his time in the Obama administration.

“We need someone with a proven ability to bring people together and do the hard work of getting legislation passed,” Biden said at a rally in Texas. “I’ve done that before … finding Republican votes for the Recovery Act, Obamacare, helping keep us from falling into a Great Depression.”

WATCH:

The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, passed on a partisan basis in the Senate, 60–39, in December 2009. Every Democrat and two independents voted for it, and all Senate Republicans against. (RELATED: Justice Department Looks To End Obamacare Completely)

The House passed the Senate bill with a 219–212 vote in 2010, with 34 Democrats and all 178 Republicans voting against the bill, which became a flash point that ultimately made passing future bipartisan legislation nearly impossible.

Biden reportedly called late Sen. John McCain in 2017 asking that he oppose legislation that would have partially repealed former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation. Biden reportedly made an emotional plea, reflecting on his son Beau Biden’s death to brain cancer.

McCain died in 2018 of the same cancer that took Beau Biden’s life.

Joe Biden’s flub Friday comes after the former vice president bawled out a voter in Iowa on Dec. 5 who asked him about his son Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine. The man accused Joe Biden of “selling access” to the president through his son’s business dealings, which Joe Biden vehemently disputed.

“You’re a damn liar,” Joe Biden told the man. “That’s not true and nobody has ever said that.”

Joe Biden also continued his defense of his son, who’s personal life and business dealings have come under scrutiny since the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The former vice president’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.