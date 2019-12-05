‘You’re A Damn Liar’: Joe Biden Gets In Heated Exchange With Iowa Voter After His Age, Son Hunter Are Brought Up

Former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out Thursday at an Iowa voter who questioned his age, as well as his son Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine.

The man accused him of “selling access” to the president through his son’s business dealings, which Biden vehemently disputed. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Joe Biden Is Not The Candidate To ‘Tackle A Lot Of Systemic Challenges’)

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden told the man. “That’s not true and nobody has ever said that.”

After an aide attempted to take the mic from the man, the former vice president told him to stop and continued to contest the Iowan. Biden also challenged him to a push-up contest.

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

“I’m not sedentary,” Biden said. “Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know. ”

Biden also continued his defense of his son, who’s personal life and business dealings have come under scrutiny since the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“No one has said my son has done anything wrong,” Biden said. “You don’t hear that on MSNBC. You did not hear that at all.”