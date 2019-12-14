Joe Biden Says He’ll End Standardized Testing In Public Schools After Questioner Calls Them ‘Rooted In A History Of Racism’

Former Vice President Joe Biden committed Saturday to ending the use of standardized testing in public schools if he’s elected president in 2020.

Biden made the commitment after a questioner at MSNBC’s Public Education Forum 2020 said standardized testing is “rooted in a history of racism and eugenics” and urged him to oppose their use in public schools.

“Teaching has changed drastically over the last 10 to 20 years. Instead of being allowed to use their expertise to develop engaging curricula that’s culturally responsive, teachers are often forced to use a scripted curriculum that rushes children through without giving them enough time to really understand the material,” the questioner said.

She added: “Given that standardized testing is rooted in a history of racism and eugenics, if you are elected president, will you commit to ending the use of standardizing testing in public schools?” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Pledges To Crack Down On School Choice, Despite Sending Her Own Son To Elite Private School)

“Yes,” Biden answered. “As one of my friends and black pastors I’ve spent a lot of time with, Rev. Herring, would say: You’re preaching to the choir, kid. OK?”

WATCH:

Biden: “Yes,” I’ll ban standardized testing in American schools pic.twitter.com/fZZMuH5wN3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2019

“Because look, that’s why teachers, teachers, should be able to determine the curricula in their school,” Biden continued. “I’m not being nice. I’m not trying to be nice. There’s some lousy teachers out there, OK? There’s lousy politicians. There’s lousy senators. There’s lousy doctors. I’m not saying every teacher is a great teacher. What I am saying is: You know what it takes to communicate to a child what in fact they need to now.”

