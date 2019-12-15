Dave Rubin Gives A Libertarian Perspective On Trump Impeachment Effort

Dave Rubin, host of “The Rubin Report,” thinks the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump will actually help get him reelected in 2020.

“If you want to make sure that all of the people who voted for Trump last time show up, and then all of the people who just want to defend democratic institutions— even though they may have their own reservations about Trump show up, then congratulations you just did it,” said Rubin. (RELATED: Report: Anti-Impeachment Democrat To Switch Parties)

Rubin told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that he supported Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson in 2016 and has yet to commit to supporting Trump in 2020.

Rubin also shared his thoughts on the recently released Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) report on the 2016 Russia investigation and he listed off some of the 2020 Democrats running for president who stand out to him.

