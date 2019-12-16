Watch Tom Cruise In The Latest Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

A new trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise was released early Monday morning.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to Paramount’s YouTube description, is as follows:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Judging from the latest trailer, audiences are going to be in for a fun time as Cruise returns to his iconic role of Maverick. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

How would I describe that trailer? If you asked me to make a two minute video about how awesome America is, it’d probably almost be shot for shot what that was.

I had legit goosebumps watching, and it has me juiced for the sequel. I am ready to run through a brick wall right now!

Honestly, I’m not sure how anybody could hate “Top Gun.” The original was so cool. I remember the first time I saw it.

I thought it was the most impressive thing I’d ever seen. Granted, I was a little kid, and I’m easily impressed.

Still, I think you all get my point.

Now, we get a sequel more than three decades later. If that doesn’t have you amped, then you’re no fan of mine.

You can catch Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” June 2020. It’s going to be a hell of a good time.