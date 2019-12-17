Arkansas Hires Barry Odom As Defensive Coordinator, Will Earn $1.2 Million

Barry Odom is sticking around in the SEC, and has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

The former Missouri coach was officially announced as a member of the staff Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, he’ll make $1.2 million annually in the role. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I guess Odom didn’t stay unemployed for very long, and he’s sticking around in the SEC. All things considered, getting fired from Missouri seems to have worked out pretty well.

Now, is Arkansas likely to be any good in the coming years? Probably not. In fact, it’d be shocking if the Razorbacks were any good at all.

However, Arkansas being so bad presents a unique opportunity for Odom and head coach Sam Pittman. If they do manage to turn things around, they’ll be heroes forever.

If they continue the trend of pathetic play, then they’ll both be looking for new jobs very soon.

Welcome to the world of college football! Fortunes can change fast, and Odom will not have the opportunity to write his own ticket at Arkansas.