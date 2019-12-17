Doug Collins: Democrats Leading Impeachment Inquiry ‘Failed’ To Live Up To Bill Clinton And Richard Nixon Inquiries

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins testified Tuesday that House Democrats have “failed so miserably” to make the current impeachment inquiry mirror that of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

The ranking Judiciary member stated during the House Rules Committee impeachment hearing that the impeachment inquiry has repeatedly talked about alleged crimes committed by President Donald Trump, “but they couldn’t find it in themselves to charge one.”

“This majority has tried so hard to be like Clinton and Nixon and failed so miserably,” he added. “But every time we try, we try once again, except the one thing when it came down to the very end, the one thing they couldn’t do was find find a crime.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK – Chuck Schumer Consulted With Clinton White House Ahead Of Impeachment Trial)

“If you read the majority’s report, it’s well written. It is some of the best work you’ll see, frankly in some ways a fictional account of what this actually is,” Collins continued before claiming “that the problem here is a majority bent on finding something for this president.”

“If this was as the speaker said, should be overwhelming, bipartisan and the American people understand it, then why are we in the rules committee today? When it was with Clinton it was a you’ll see, straight to the floor. It didn’t have to come to the Rules Committee because both sides could see there was something that needed to be discussed and that’s not true here.”

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to be the final committee meeting before impeachment is brought to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday.

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin testified alongside Collins instead of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who was forced to miss the hearing due to a family emergency.