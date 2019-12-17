Politics

Family Emergency Keeps Jerry Nadler Out Of Impeachment Hearing

(L-R) Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Chairman of House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Chairwoman of House Financial Services Committee Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chairman Nadler announced that the House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler missed Tuesday’s impeachment hearing in the Rules Committee due to a family emergency.

According to a report from Politico, Nadler went home to New York to handle a family emergency — the details of which were not initially disclosed — and was expected to return to Washington either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Democrats Abandon Poll-Tested ‘Bribery’ In Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump)

Meanwhile, the hearing went on as scheduled, led instead by Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.

A updated report from The Hill noted that Nadler had returned home briefly to be with his wife, who was ill.

Tuesday’s hearing was the last step before a full House vote on impeachment — the determination of the rules for debate once the Articles on Impeachment are presented before the House floor Wednesday.