Family Emergency Keeps Jerry Nadler Out Of Impeachment Hearing

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler missed Tuesday’s impeachment hearing in the Rules Committee due to a family emergency.

According to a report from Politico, Nadler went home to New York to handle a family emergency — the details of which were not initially disclosed — and was expected to return to Washington either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Democrats Abandon Poll-Tested ‘Bribery’ In Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump)

Meanwhile, the hearing went on as scheduled, led instead by Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.

A updated report from The Hill noted that Nadler had returned home briefly to be with his wife, who was ill.

Tuesday’s hearing was the last step before a full House vote on impeachment — the determination of the rules for debate once the Articles on Impeachment are presented before the House floor Wednesday.

Currently in the House Rules Committee: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — filling in for Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler who had a family emergency — and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) here to debate the articles of impeachment, the last step before the full House votes on them tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fEL2PYi8LL

— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 17, 2019