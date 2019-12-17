Gabrielle Union Says ‘Don’t Be The Happy Negro’ Following ‘AGT’ Exit

Gabrielle Union advised others “don’t be the happy negro” following her surprising exit from the popular reality competition series “America’s Got Talent.”
“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” the 47-year-old actress shared during a female empowerment and inclusivity panel, according to Variety in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)
“Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate,” she added. “It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwyane Wade Dress)
Union continued, “Do your best because corporations want global dollars. Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I’m asking you to do the impossible … I’m fully aware that job loss is on the table … but if you’re not doing it, nobody is.”
It all comes amid reports in November that Gabrielle was let go from the NBC series after speaking out to producers about a joke Jay Leno made during a taping of the show that she found racially insensitive.
Reports by Variety, at the time, claimed that the popular actress was let go after she reportedly expressed concern over the “the show’s “toxic culture.”