Dwyane Wade Backs Up Gabrielle Union After He Claims She Was ‘Fired’ From ‘America’s Got Talent’

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade backed up his wife Gabrielle Union after it was announced she would not be returning as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

It was announced over the weekend that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not be returning, although no reason was given from the show, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Now, Wade has taken to Twitter to question why Union was “fired” from the competition show.

“‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” Wade tweeted.

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question,” he continued. “But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwyane Wade Dress)

Wade went on to congratulate his wife for her tenure as a judge on “one of the biggest shows in the world.”

“So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform,” he said. “Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world.”

Union complained of a “toxic culture” on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in an article published Tuesday by Variety. She accused the show of being racially insensitive and claimed she was told her hairstyles were “too black” for the “AGT” audience.