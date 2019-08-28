Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwayne Wade Dress

Actress Gabrielle Union showed up wearing a special dress to the “America’s Got Talent” taping of the quaterfinals.

Union walked the red carpet wearing a floor length gown with husband Dwyane Wade’s young face all over it, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

The dress was custom designed for Union and based off of RXCH’s dress with Lil Kim’s 2005 mug shot on it. The dress reportedly goes for a retail price of $290. It is unclear how much Union paid for her customized version.

“Future so bright, gotta wear Wades,” Union captioned a photo on Instagram of herself, Wade and their daughter. (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Admits She Had To Help Dwyane Wade Adjust To Real Life Post-Retirement)

Union paired the dress with $850 Alexander Wang heels with her hair in a headbanded black ponytail.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge brought along a photo of herself from childhood to pose with on the red carpet.

This dress is absolutely absurd, but I’m kind of into it. She must have lost a bet or something though. She looks amazing in it. It’s the perfect material that clings to the body and shows off curves perfectly.

I’m ready to see Wade show up somewhere in a suit with Union’s childhood face plastered all over it.