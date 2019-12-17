Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier Is Ready To Declare A Mistrial Before Impeachment Even Goes To Senate

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday that impeachment might be heading for a mistrial before it even gets to the Senate.

Speier made the comment to CNN’s Jake Tapper, claiming that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should be made to recuse himself. “We’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” she said, referencing McConnell’s own admission that he would not be an “impartial” juror in an impeachment trial.

“We’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” Rep. Jackie Speier says in response to House Majority Leader McConnell stating that he is not an impartial juror. “I would think Mitch McConnell should recuse himself.” https://t.co/oFYNesBjH8 pic.twitter.com/XSENN6X1Kb — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2019

McConnell told reporters Tuesday that the entire process was political and that he could not be expected to be impartial. “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. I’m not impartial about this at all,” he said.

Speier was not the only one to voice concerns about McConnell’s position. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Admits: ‘I’m Not An Impartial Juror,’ Calls Impeachment ‘Political Process’)

Independent Maine Sen. Angus King suggested a “special oath” be administered at the start of a Senate trial in order to make sure senators would “do impartial justice” throughout the process.

At the start of an impeachment trial, Senators must take a special oath to “do impartial justice”. It’s tough to square that with Senator McConnell‘s statements that he will “take his cues” from the President’s lawyers and that “there is no chance” the President will be removed. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) December 14, 2019

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown called for McConnell to recuse himself, saying, “He doesn’t have respect for the institution.”