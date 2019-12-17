Mitch McConnell Admits: ‘I’m Not An Impartial Juror,’ Calls Impeachment ‘Political Process’

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not being bashful about his feelings towards impeachment, openly telling reporters Tuesday that he is not “impartial.”
“I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process,” he said. “I’m not impartial about this at all.”
McConnell kicked off Tuesday by publicly rejecting Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s witness requests.
“The Senate Democratic leader would apparently like our chamber to do House Democrats’ homework for them. He wants to volunteer the Senate’s time and energy on a fishing expedition,” the Kentucky Republican said.
Schumer had previously requested that four witnesses testify at the Senate impeachment trial, including former White House aide John Bolton and acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney. (RELATED: Flashback: Chuck Schumer Consulted With Clinton White House Ahead Of Impeachment Trial)
During an appearance on CNN Monday, the New York Democrat claimed that the witnesses may actually provide “exculpatory” information about President Donald Trump.
“These four witnesses have direct knowledge of the facts, particularly in regard to the delay in the aid to Ukraine. I don’t know what they’ll say,” Schumer said. “Maybe they’ll say something exculpatory about President Trump.”