Kate Middleton Shrugs Off Some PDA From Prince William And It’s Gone Viral

Kate Middleton definitely appeared to be uninterested in some public displays of affection from her husband Prince William in a clip that has since gone viral.

In the video that surfaced online from a “A Berry Royal Christmas” that aired Monday night on the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sitting around in festive attire when William reaches over and attempts to put his hand on his wife’s shoulder, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The duchess was obviously not having it and shrugged away from her husbands touch. To say the moment is very awkward would be an understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

This #ABerryRoyalChristmas have obviously been edited as any doc would be and they decided to keep this very odd moment when Kate push away William hand on her I mean….. pic.twitter.com/87HOiuT6Mt — Just Juliette (@RoyalDetective8) December 16, 2019

The moment did not escape viewers who immediately reacted on social media to the eye-brow raising clip. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“What just happened here???? Ouch!” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Kate is so professional that she won’t touch or allow herself to be touched by her husband while working. Except for all the times she did in the past… I wonder what changed?”

“Awkward! Too awkward!!” tweeted another. “They should have cut it out!”

“She moved with a quickness,” another person added.

During the special, Middleton and William joined other stars as they cooked festive dishes while introducing viewers to their beloved charitable organizations.

The duchess also shared how much her husband likes to cook for the family at home.

“He sometimes does, actually,” Middleton explained, per People magazine. “He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”

Before everyone gets too worried, Cosmopolitan noted that there are strict rules for members of the royal family when it comes to PDA.