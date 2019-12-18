Denise Richards Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery

Denise Richards is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after revealing that she recently underwent emergency surgery for not one, but four hernias.

“My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me,” the 48-year-old actress explained in a post on Instagram Tuesday, along with a snapshot of her smiling that was first shared by her husband, Aaron Phypers.

“This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body,” the mother of three added. “Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Dec 17, 2019 at 4:20pm PST

Richards continued, while explaining that the pain didn’t go away and in fact instead “got a lot worse.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

“I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team,” the “Starship Troopers” star shared. “I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal. And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) … gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.”

Phypers seemed to echo her sentiment, praising “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star for being “the most incredible woman, my soulmate,” per E! News.

“I am always in awe of your Beauty perseverance, dedication in all you do,” he added. “These photos taken a couple of months ago from an emergency procedure femoral hernia not one but four! 6 hours waiting close by. Love you baby everyday getting stronger!”

Wonderful news all around!