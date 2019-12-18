Mike Greenberg Shreds The Cleveland Browns, Tells Them To ‘Shut Up’

ESPN host Mike Greenberg tore into the Cleveland Browns with an epic rant Tuesday.

Following a Sunday loss to the Cardinals, Browns running back Kareem Hunt said that he felt players weren’t giving all their effort, according to Cleveland.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That didn’t sit well with Greenberg at all. He shredded the squad, and said the team needs to “shut up.” Watch his full comments below.

How sweet does it feel? How sweet does it feel to finally see the rest of the media onboard the train of trashing the Browns?

I said for months and months this circus wouldn’t end well. Nobody wanted to listen. All they wanted to talk about is how great Baker Mayfield is.

Give me a break. Greenberg hit the nail right on the head. The Browns suck, and it’s time for them to shape up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem Hunt (@bigreem_3) on Nov 10, 2019 at 5:09pm PST

You know things are bad when you have a guy coming off a massive suspension for allegedly kicking a woman criticizing his teammates.

If there’s anybody who should probably not be running his mouth about what his teammates are doing, it’s Kareem Hunt.

Yet, they’re the Browns and we all know they’re the definition of a dumpster fire!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 15, 2019 at 11:55am PST

I can’t wait to see how much further they fall. Cleveland disappointing expectations might be my favorite storyline of the 2019 season.

You just hate to see it!