REPORT: Cleveland Browns Don’t Plan On Firing Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns don’t plan on firing head coach Freddie Kitchens.

There has been a ton of chatter about what the Browns should do with their rookie head coach after such a disastrous year. Many (myself included) assumed he was a dead man walking. Apparently, that’s not the case at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ian Rapoport reported the following Sunday:

Sources say Browns management continues to stand with Kitchens and wants him to continue to have the success necessary to remain in that position for a long time. As the end of the regular season looms, the speculation about job security is at its peak. But as of right now, barring a horrific collapse or circumstance to end the season, it appears the Browns will be moving forward with Kitchens.

I can’t believe this is real. How are the Browns not going to fire Kitchens? Even if they hit 8-8, which could happen, he still should go.

The organization is engulfed in chaos. Every day is just a new story about players not knowing their place, wanting to get out of the city. The circus just never ends.

I’m not saying it’s all Kitchens’ fault. That’d be absurd. No single individual is responsible for what’s going on in Cleveland, but something has to change.

What the Browns need is somebody who can be an authoritarian and control the personalities on the roster. Kitchens is pretty much just too nice of a guy.

When dealing with guys like Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., you have to set the tone early. Kitchens never got that done, and we’ve all watched the chaos unfold.

He needs to go if the Browns are serious about competing.