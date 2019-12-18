High School Soccer Coach Blake White Takes His Team To Hooters After Losing

Lake George high school soccer coach Blake White might be the hero we all need in America.

According to TimesUnion.com last Friday, White took his team to Hooters following an early November loss. Did the school like that? (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Nope.

Superintendent Lynne Rutnik said, “as a female superintendent I took this very seriously and addressed it immediately with the students and the individual.”

Not sure what being a female has to do with the situation, but I guess that’s where we are in 2019.

So he went to Hooters? Am I supposed to outraged about this? Last time I checked (I check often), Hooters isn’t your local strip joint.

It’s a place that serves wings, beer and food. If we’re really going to scold people over going to Hooters then we’re lost as a nation.

Before you all jump down my throat, it’s not like he let them drink booze. That obviously would have unacceptable. He just wanted his guys to get some wings after a tough loss.

If we can’t get some hot wings to pick our spirits in, then we might as well just pack it in.

After all, Jon Gruden endorsed Hooters. I’m pretty sure anything Gruden stands by is more than okay for everybody else.

Everybody needs to lighten up, and this superintendent needs to take a deep breath. It’s a restaurant. It’s not a fully nude strip club.

