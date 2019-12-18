Hillary Clinton: ‘Impeachment Is The Only Remedy’ To Trump-Ukraine

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that impeaching President Donald Trump is the “only remedy” to his actions toward Ukraine.

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up,” Clinton said in a social media post.

“Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy”

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019

The former first lady has been a supporter of impeachment since September, calling Trump an “illegitimate president” in an interview.

On Tuesday, she encouraged Americans to join pro-impeachment demonstrations across the country.

“Join @IndivisibleTeam at events around the country this Tuesday to demand your representatives fulfill their constitutional oaths to hold the president accountable,” she said in a tweet. (RELATED: Hillary Laughs As Colbert Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up!’)