Jazz Fan Who Got Banned For Russell Westbrook Altercation Sues For $100 Million

Russell Westbrook (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/E_Woodyard/status/1105297381384368128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)

Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz are being sued for a ton of money.

The former Thunder star got into a verbal exchange during a road game against the Jazz, and told fan Shane Keisel “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife.” Keisel was then hit with a lifetime ban. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

The superstar guard, who is now on the Rockets, claimed it started over a racial comment, which Keisel denied ever happening. You can watch a video of the altercation below.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Keisel filed a lawsuit Monday against Westbrook and the Jazz after he got hit with a lifetime ban arguing that he was “engaged only in typical crowd behavior.”

ESPN reported the lawsuit is seeking $100 million in damages.

If you’re going to sue an NBA player and a franchise, you might as well swing for the fence. I think suing for $100 million gets that job done, and then some.

That’s so much money. I’m not a legal expert at all, and I don’t want to pretend to be one. Having said that, I don’t know if Keisel has much of a shot of getting $100 million.

Seems like it might be a bit of a stretch.

 

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t expect to see him back at NBA games anytime soon. Once you get hit with a lifetime ban, the league and teams won’t be eager to overturn it.