Jazz Fan Who Got Banned For Russell Westbrook Altercation Sues For $100 Million

Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz are being sued for a ton of money.

The former Thunder star got into a verbal exchange during a road game against the Jazz, and told fan Shane Keisel “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife.” Keisel was then hit with a lifetime ban. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

The superstar guard, who is now on the Rockets, claimed it started over a racial comment, which Keisel denied ever happening. You can watch a video of the altercation below.

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Russell Westbrook made a statement and did not take questions tonight. Here’s all of the statement I can fit into one Twitter vid: pic.twitter.com/EQA3A4jaQQ — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) March 12, 2019

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Keisel filed a lawsuit Monday against Westbrook and the Jazz after he got hit with a lifetime ban arguing that he was “engaged only in typical crowd behavior.”

ESPN reported the lawsuit is seeking $100 million in damages.

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

If you’re going to sue an NBA player and a franchise, you might as well swing for the fence. I think suing for $100 million gets that job done, and then some.

That’s so much money. I’m not a legal expert at all, and I don’t want to pretend to be one. Having said that, I don’t know if Keisel has much of a shot of getting $100 million.

Seems like it might be a bit of a stretch.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t expect to see him back at NBA games anytime soon. Once you get hit with a lifetime ban, the league and teams won’t be eager to overturn it.