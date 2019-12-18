Kate Beckinsale Says Married Couples Shouldn’t ‘Have To Live In The Same House’

Kate Beckinsale has an interesting take on marriage and thinks that married couples shouldn’t “have to live in the same house,” saying that living with someone is “a lot.”

"I think more people would do well married if they didn't have to live in the same house," the 46-year-old actress shared with Woman's Health magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot," she added, after being married for 11 years to director Len Wiseman.

Beckinsale continued, “I also think that for women especially — and this is generalizing — but I think it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room. So if you’ve got a husband, a boyfriend, kids or parents, it’s so easy to come in with an idea of what you’d like to do, and then end up going, ‘Oh no, no, no, it’s fine.’ And it’s quite nice to not always have to negotiate that.”

At one point, the “Click” star opened up about her dating life after generating numerous headlines after reports surfaced that she and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson were seeing each other for several months earlier this year.

“If everyone’s shitting on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute – especially if there’s really nothing wrong,” the “Underworld” star explained. “If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all,” she added. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying – because I never am – but being goofy, and going out, and not going ‘Omigod I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just kind of ridiculous to me.”

Beckinsale continued, while she explained that she see’s men “doing whatever they-like” in relationships and questioned why there was a double-standard.

“It has not been interpreted as ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends,'” the Pearl Harbor star concluded.