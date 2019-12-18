Nancy Pelosi Invokes Elijah Cummings’ Memory To Justify Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked former Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings’ memory when justifying the House’s impeachment vote of President Donald Trump Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment Wednesday after months of debate. Following the news, Pelosi spoke about the decision to impeach Trump in the House and brought up Cummings, who died in October at aged 68.

“He [Cummings] said, ‘When the history books are written about this tumultuous era, I want them to show I was among those of the House of Representatives who stood up to lawlessness and tyranny,'” Pelosi said. “He also said … ‘When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be: What did you do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?'”

“We did all we could, Elijah,” she said. “We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached.”

WATCH:

Cummings, the former oversight committee chairman, fought publicly with Trump shortly before his death, with the president calling out Baltimore as being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” in July. The former Maryland congressman called for further investigation as the House proceeded with the impeachment inquiry.

“Remember, I’m not — I haven’t called for his impeachment, and I’m trying to be fair to him, too. I want to be fair,” Cummings said in August. “That’s why we need to do our research.” (RELATED: Elijah Cummings’s Wife Used Her Charity To Pay Her For-Profit Company, Documents Show)

After Cummings’ death, his wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced in November that she will run for her late husband’s seat.

