Legendary Former T.C. Williams head coach Herman Boone passed away Wednesday at the age of 84.

Boone was the inspiration for the 2000 movie “Remember The Titans,” which details the football-crazed, Alexandria, Virginia school’s struggle with racism. Boone was portrayed in the film by Denzel Washington. (RELATED: Prepare For The College Season With The Best Football Speeches Ever Given)

Remember the Titans is one of the greatest sports movies of all time, and Boone’s story still serves as an inspiration for so many. Boone was proceeded in death by former coach Bill Yoast, who also proceeded Boone as head coach of T.C. Williams, and served as one of the main characters in the 2000 film. Yoast was 94-years-old at the time of his death.

The details of Boone’s death are not yet known, but his life will always serve as an example for us all. May he rest in peace.