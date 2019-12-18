New Selena Gomez Music Made Taylor Swift Cry

Musician Selena Gomez made Taylor Swift cry with the new music on her upcoming album, “Rare.”

Gomez opened up about the moment she shared the music with Swift for the first time during an appearance on KISS FM UK published Tuesday.

Gomez played the music video for both singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” for Swift and her mother at the “Reputation” singer’s home.

“She played it and her and her mom just started crying tears and tears,” Gomez recalled. “And all the sudden it stopped. It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it, because it wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Releases Album Preview And It’s Everything Fans Have Ever Wanted)

“They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief,” she added. “And to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt. It felt great to have people I love see it as that.”

If I’m being honest, Gomez’ “Lose You To Love Me” video also made me cry. It’s such a beautiful song about overcoming a love that wasn’t good for you.

I can’t wait to hear the rest of the album either. I’ll just be counting down the days until Jan. 10.