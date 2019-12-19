Yang Claps At Moderator After She Confuses Him With Steyer

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang clapped at the moderator to get her attention after she confused him with 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

The candidates gathered in Los Angeles, California at the sixth round of Democratic debates hosted by PBS NewsHour and POLITICO. The debate had barely begun before moderator Judy Woodruff appeared to confuse Steyer with Yang as she attempted to pose a question to the left-wing billionaire. (RELATED: Biden Is ‘Not A Healthy Guy,’ Former Obama Doctor Says)

“Mr. Yang,” she began as she looked at Steyer, “what more –“

“I’m over here,” Yang corrected her, to which she responded, “I’m sorry, Mr. Steyer. I’m sorry.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Impeachment Vote: ‘We Are Sent Here To Lead’)

“Let me remind everyone that I’m the person who started the need to impeach movement over two years ago,” Steyer began, as Yang interrupted him to applaud Woodruff’s confusion.



WATCH:

