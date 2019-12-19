Channing Tatum, Jessie J Split After Year Of Dating

Actor Channing Tatum and pop star Jessie J have broken up.
The couple ended the relationship a little over a year after they were first spotted together, according to a report published Thursday by People magazine. The couple first went public with their relationship in March of 2019.
The two were last spotted together in October.
The split reportedly comes with no drama.
“There wasn’t any drama,” a source told People. “They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.”
Tatum began dating Jessie shortly after his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two share a 6-year-old daughter, Everly. (RELATED: Jenna Dewan Was ‘Blindsided’ By Channing Tatum Moving On)
The long distance didn’t seem to work out for the couple with Jessie based in England and Tatum based in Los Angeles.
“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” another source told the outlet. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”
Tatum and Jessie J were too much for each other. I’d really like to see Tatum and Dewan work on things and get back together, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see who the “Magic Mike” actor goes for next.