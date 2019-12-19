Exclusive: White House Special Advisor Ticks Off Trump’s Impeachment Wish List

Tony Sayegh, a special advisor to President Donald Trump sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss what’s going on in the White House impeachment “war room.”

Sayegh explained Trump’s full witness wish list, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, both of whom are at the center of the Ukraine scandal.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!