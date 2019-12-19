Joe Biden Snaps At Bernie Sanders: ‘Put Your Hand Down For A Second, Bernie, Okay?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to put his hand down during an exchange Thursday at the sixth Democratic presidential debate on PBS.

“I don’t think it is realistic, and let me explain why” Biden said of Sanders’ health care plans. “I introduced a plan to build on Obamacare. To remind everybody, 20 million people got insurance who didn’t have it before. All people with preexisting conditions were able to be covered.”

He continued, then as Sanders put his hand up to interrupt, Biden said, “Put your hand down for a second, Bernie, okay?”

“Just waving to you, Joe! Saying hello,” Sanders responded.

“I know. So look, it covers everybody. It’s realistic. Most important, it lets you choose what you want,” Biden said.

“Here, you have 160 million people negotiating their health care plans with their employer, like many of you have. You may or may not like it. If you don’t like it, you can move into the public option that I propose in my plan. But if you like it, you shouldn’t have Washington dictating to you, you cannot keep the plan you have.”

There were a handful of testy moments during the debate Thursday, including South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg defending his fundraising from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)