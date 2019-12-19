‘I’m White As Well!’ Bernie Sanders Yells When Debate Moderator Points Out He’s An Old Man

“I’m white as well!” 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders yelled at a debate moderator who asked a question about the 78-year-old’s age during Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

Moderator Tim Alberta brought up remarks made by former President Barack Obama earlier this week when Obama said that old men not getting out of the way are to blame for many world problems.

“Former President Obama said this week when asked who should be running countries that if women were in charge you’d see a significant improvement on just about everything,” Alberta pointed out. “He also said, ‘if you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men not getting out of the way.'”

“Senator Sanders,” Alberta said to Sanders, “You are the oldest candidate on stage this evening.”

“And I’m white as well!” the Vermont senator yelled back at Alberta. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)

Alberta paused for a moment in surprise before responding, and Sanders said, “Yes.”

“How do you respond to what the former president had to say,” Alberta asked him.



“Well, I got a lot of respect for Barack Obama,” Sanders responded. “I think I disagree with him on this point. Maybe a little self-serving, but I do disagree.”

Sanders said the issue is where power resides in America, saying that the United States is “increasingly becoming an oligarchy where you have millionaires buying elections and politicians.”

“We are the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care for all people, which is why we need Medicare for all,” Sanders said. “We are facing an existential crisis on climate change. The issue is not old or young, male or female. The issue is working people standing up, taking on the billionaire class and creating a government and economy that works for all.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.