Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas

Former Vice President Joe Biden said during Thursday’s Democratic debate that he is willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue collar jobs in oil and gas in an effort to help fight climate change.

One of the moderators during Thursday’s debate asked Biden if he would “be willing to sacrifice some of” the growth that “three consecutive American presidents” have seen in the economy. This economic growth has occurred partly due to oil and gas production.

“The answer is yes,” Biden said, even after the moderator noted that the move could displace hundreds of thousands of jobs. “The answer is yes, because the opportunity, the opportunity for those workers to transition to high paying jobs, as Tom [Steyer] said, is real. We’re the only country that’s taken great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities.”

WATCH:

The question came as the debate about climate change continues to heat up, with many of the 2020 Democratic candidates proposing plans to help the environment. (RELATED: Did The DNC Reject A Climate Change Debate To ‘Protect’ Joe Biden?)

“We have enormous opportunities,” Biden continued Thursday. “There are so many things we can do. We have to make sure we explain it to those people who are displaced – that their skills are going to be needed for the new opportunities.”

Biden did not elaborate on what specific jobs these displaced American workers would have available to them.

