House Democrat Says ‘Hell Will Be Too Good’ For Trump

Kentucky Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth on Thursday said that hell would be “too good” for President Donald Trump after Trump mocked the late Michigan Democratic Rep. John Dingell at a rally Wednesday night.

“It’s moments like these that we are reminded that the president is not only a criminal, he is implusively cruel and truly rotten to the core. Hell will be too good for him,” Yarmuth said on Twitter.

The comments come after President Trump suggested during a Michigan rally Wednesday night that the late Democratic Michigan Rep. John Dingell is “looking up” from hell instead of “looking down” from heaven. (RELATED: Former Democratic Rep John Dingell, Longest Serving Member Of Congress Ever, Dies At 92)

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said. “I gave them the A treatment,” he said, after Rep. John Dingell died. Trump said Dingell told him her husband would be looking down happy. “Maybe he’s looking up,” Trump said. (RELATED: Trump Suggests Late Democratic Rep. John Dingell Is In Hell)