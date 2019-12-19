Kevin Garnett Claims He Broke LeBron James In 2010, Forced Him To Leave Cleveland

Kevin Garnett has a wild theory about how LeBron James ended up on the Miami Heat.

The former NBA star was on Bill Simmons podcast, and he claimed the Celtics beating the Cavaliers in the playoffs in 2010 forced King James out of Cleveland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

KG says he and the Celtics ran LeBron out of Cleveland pic.twitter.com/yur51eq6Rn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2019

I’m not an expert, but I think there’s a much easier explanation for why LeBron left Cleveland, and it has next to nothing to do with other teams.

You know why LeBron James left Cleveland? Because the Cavaliers never gave him a solid supporting cast once during his initial time there.

He saw the writing on the wall, could make a move in free agency and took it. Anybody who blames LeBron James for leaving has no idea what they’re talking about.

You can talk about the way he handled it, but going to Miami was a smart move. He finally got surrounded by some talent, and we all saw what happened next.

The Heat absolutely dominated on their way to two rings with him.

LeBron was leaving Cleveland after the 2010 season ended no matter how it played out. That was a foregone conclusion by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Garnett can try to spin it however he’d like, but I’m not sure history would agree with his assessment of the situation.

Either way, James got his rings and Garnett got his. In the end, they both did just fine.