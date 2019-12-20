Christians, Conservatives Punch Back At ‘Christianity Today’ After Anti-Trump Stand

Christians and conservatives vented their disagreement all over Twitter after Christianity Today’s editor-in-chief penned a Thursday op-ed calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

“Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli wrote. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”

“If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?” he continued in the piece, reasoning that Christians will not be able to make a case against abortion if Trump’s character is “broken.”

Since Christianity Today was founded by the late Billy Graham and Galli’s piece referenced the legendary evangelist, Graham’s son, Franklin, was among the first to weigh in with a Facebook post insisting his father “believed in” and “voted for Donald Trump.”

.@CTMagazine released an editorial saying @POTUS Trump should be removed from office & they invoked my father’s name, so I felt I should respond. Yes, @BillyGraham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree w/ their piece. He’d be disappointed. https://t.co/XO5Fj0hxnc — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2019

Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr. commented that Christianity Today has been “unmasked” as part of the “liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades.” (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)

Less than 20% of evangelicals supported @HillaryClinton in 2016 but now @CTmagazine has removed any doubt that they are part of the same 17% or so of liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades! CT unmasked! https://t.co/O7WjyZSwiW — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) December 20, 2019

Plenty of other Christians and conservatives voiced their opinions as well.

President Trump has done more for Christians than “Christianity Today” has ever done — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2019

Mark Galli of “Christianity Today” to Evangelicals: “Trump must be impeached!” Evangelicals: “Who’s Mark Galli?” Mark Galli: “I’m the editor of CT!” Evangelicals: “That’s why we don’t read your magazine.” Mark Galli: “But I’m the editor of …” Evangelicals: Yawn. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 20, 2019

‘Christianity Today’ has as much clout with conservative evangelicals as the socialist Pope does with conservative Catholics. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 20, 2019

My take from last night on the Christianity Today editorial: https://t.co/6dU3XPjsTh pic.twitter.com/SKP35dGvOC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 20, 2019

Sad to see Christianity Today spewing erroneous liberal propaganda. The entire foundation of Mark Galli’s argument is false: @POTUS did not abuse his power. Despite @realDonaldTrump having zero opportunity to defend himself, Democrats cannot name even a single actual crime. https://t.co/yYu7EGh6Jp — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 20, 2019

Dear Christianity Today, if Trump hadn’t got in office, it’s doubtful your voice would remain Christian at all. Wake up!! Selling out to the Never-Trumpers just destroyed you. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) December 20, 2019

It is astounding to me that liberals believed a story in Christianity Today would change Christian votes. Yeah, after that opinion piece we all want to vote for someone who favors abortion. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 20, 2019

If this is the actual state of Christianity Today, it explains why people are leaving the church. https://t.co/8u90hKdMLq — Nick Searcy, ESCHEWER OF MALARKEY AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 20, 2019

With allies like Chick-fil-A, Hallmark, Conservative Never Trumpers and now Christianity Today, it’s no wonder that conservatives are losing the culture war. We have double agents among our ranks. Smoke ‘em out. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/nI0M49FQhb — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 19, 2019

Finally, President Trump himself called out the irony of Christians supposedly “looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion.”