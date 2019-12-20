Politics

Christians, Conservatives Punch Back At ‘Christianity Today’ After Anti-Trump Stand

Donald Trump Delivers Commencement Address At Liberty University
Scott Morefield Reporter
Christians and conservatives vented their disagreement all over Twitter after Christianity Today’s editor-in-chief penned a Thursday op-ed calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

“Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli wrote. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”

“If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?” he continued in the piece, reasoning that Christians will not be able to make a case against abortion if Trump’s character is “broken.”

Since Christianity Today was founded by the late Billy Graham and Galli’s piece referenced the legendary evangelist, Graham’s son, Franklin, was among the first to weigh in with a Facebook post insisting his father “believed in” and “voted for Donald Trump.”

Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr. commented that Christianity Today has been “unmasked” as part of the “liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades.” (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)

Plenty of other Christians and conservatives voiced their opinions as well.

Finally, President Trump himself called out the irony of Christians supposedly “looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion.”