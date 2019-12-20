Pelosi Is Sick Of Talking About Impeachment Already

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with John Lott and Nikki Goeser her new book, “Stalked And Defenseless: How Gun Control Helped My Stalker Murder My Husband in Front of Me,” and how our Second Amendment rights are under assault across the country. We also cover how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to talk about impeachment anymore and can barely string together a coherent sentence. Plus, we have highlights from the Democratic debate last night.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Goeser and Lott interview:

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to talk about impeachment anymore, or so she said at her pre-holiday recess press conference. She also had difficulty forming a complete thought in one particularly confusing, garbled answer. We have the audio.

Also, remember Noah Feldman? He was the Harvard law professor who Democrats called to testify about why President Trump should be impeached. He wrote and op-ed yesterday that echoed exactly what we said on the show yesterday – that the President isn’t actually impeached until the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Impeachment is a process, not a vote. Until Democrats in the House complete the process, it’s not done. We explain.

There were a few highlight at the Democratic debate last night, including one where Elizabeth Warren got destroyed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg. You have to hear it to believe it, and we have the clip.

Then we talk to author Nikki Goeser and John Lott about Nikki’s new book, “Stalked And Defenseless,” about how gun control laws cost her husband his life at the hands of her stalker. We also get into the fight to limit our Second Amendment rights across the country, the dangers of “red flag laws,” and the importance of self-defense.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.