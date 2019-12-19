If Democrats Withhold Articles Of Impeachment, Did It Really Happen?

On today’s show we discuss the first full partisan impeachment in American history. Democrats impeached President Trump on articles that are not crimes, then immediately threatened to withhold the articles from the Senate if they don’t get to set the ground rules for any trial.

Listen to the show:

In the first impeachment vote where only one party supported it, Democrats managed to pass 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump, while the bipartisan vote was in opposition. But they then discussed refusing to finish the process by submitting the articles to the Senate, which calls into question whether or not an impeachment actually occurred. Did impeachment happen if the articles are not sent out of the House? And why, if their case is so strong, do Democrats feel they can’t get a “fair trial” without witnesses and evidence they didn’t pursue themselves? If that’s the case, on what did they impeach the President?

We get into all of it and who the word of the day yesterday was “somber” and today it will be “fairness.”

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website and improve your life! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your order.