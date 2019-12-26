College Football Playoff Preview: Here’s A Guide To Oklahoma Vs. LSU And Ohio State Vs. Clemson

It’s time for our college football playoff preview, and we have everything you need to know.

Game one: Oklahoma vs. LSU

Time: 4:00 EST

Network: ESPN

Spread: LSU -13.5

This game might not be close at all, folks. Joe Burrow and LSU are likely going to run right through the Sooners and Jalen Hurts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think we all like Hurts and his story after he left Alabama, but Oklahoma is likely going to be in a world of hurt against Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

LSU is better at pretty much every position on the field, and they have the Heisman winner. I expect a lot of points in this game, but I don’t expect it to be close.

Final prediction: LSU wins 42-24

Game two: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Time: 8:00 EST

Network: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -2

This is the game everybody is talking about. This is the game college football fans are locked in on. While the first game will likely be a blowout, the Tigers and Buckeyes game is going to be a war.

Clemson, Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney are the reigning national champions. The program has won two national titles in the past three years, but have still been overlooked this season.

Justin Fields and OSU likely have the most well-rounded team in America. Their offense is borderline unstoppable, and Chase Young anchoring the defense is a nightmare for opponents.

This one could truly go either way, but I’ve seen too much from Ryan Day’s team to make me think they’ll lose. I like the Buckeyes in a game for the ages.

Final prediction: Ohio State 35-32