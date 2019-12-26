Here’s When Kelly Loeffler Will Be Sworn In As A US Senator

A date has been announced for the swearing-in of businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, who is set to become the newest Republican in the Senate.

Loeffler will be sworn in as a United States senator on Jan. 6, a spokesperson confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The soon-to-be junior senator from Georgia is replacing outgoing GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced earlier this year that he’d be leaving office due to his ailing health.

The financial executive — who was chosen by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after months of reviewing applications — has pledged to enter office with a fierce conservative agenda.

“I’m a life-long conservative, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Trump, pro-military, and pro-wall,” Loeffler said during an event at the state capitol earlier this month, where Kemp formally announced her as his pick for the Senate. “I make no apologies for my conservative values, and I look forward to supporting President Trump’s conservative judges.”

The swearing-in date likely means Loeffler will be entering the Senate just as the entire country begins to watch the upper chamber of Congress: Jan. 6 is the first official work day of the Senate, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already set the entire month open in preparation for President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings. Impeachment could be the businesswoman’s first consequential vote.

Loeffler — a co-owner of Georgia’s WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream, and CEO of Bakkt — has already indicated that she will vote against the Democratic-led effort to remove Trump from the White House.

“Kelly Loeffler will stand with our president, Senator Perdue, and their allies in the House and Senate to keep America great,” Kemp said at the introduction ceremony. “She will end this impeachment circus in Washington, and get Congress back to working for the people of our country.”

The upcoming senator is expected to serve on the Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees. Her appointment will make David Perdue, also a Republican, the senior senator of the state.

Loeffler’s navigation through the Senate hallways will just be her first hurdles as she enters the political scene. She will have to immediately prepare for election in 2020, as Democrats have become increasingly aggressive in Georgia, and Republican Rep. Doug Collins has not yet ruled out a primary challenge. (RELATED: Georgia Governor Brushes Off Pro-Life Warnings Against His Potential Senate Pick As ‘Ridiculous’)

However, Kemp chose Loeffler because he believes she is the best individual to win back many of the suburban female voters in the state who have left the GOP since the beginning of the Trump-era. The successful businesswoman is also ready to drop millions of her own money to support her candidacy.

