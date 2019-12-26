LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Named Walter Camp Coach Of The Year

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron continued to stack up his awards.

The program recently announced that Coach O had been named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year. It’s just the latest coach of the year award he’s been given. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ed Orgeron is the @WalterCampFF Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/mweEqt2K36 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 24, 2019

It really has been a hell of a season for Coach O. He’s sitting pretty in the college football playoff with the one seed, he’s undefeated and he’s gotten multiple “coach of the year” awards.

By every single metric and measurement, it’s been a hell of a season for the man leading the Tigers down in Baton Rouge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:07am PST

If he manages to actually bring a national title to LSU, the people of Louisiana will build statues of him all over the state.

Will it happen? I don’t know, but I do know Coach O is one of the best leaders in the sport and he’s highly-entertaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:43pm PST

I can’t wait to see what he does against Oklahoma. Tune in Saturday to watch it all go down!