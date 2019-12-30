2019 Was The Highest Rated Primetime Year In Fox News History

Fox News is finishing up its highest rated year in company history, having averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime over the course of 2019.

The network also led all of basic cable in total day viewers, averaging 1.4 million throughout the year, according to Nielsen Media Research. This is now the fourth consecutive year that Fox News topped all of basic cable in both primetime and total day viewership. (RELATED: Fox News Tops CNN, MSNBC In Impeachment Ratings)

Additionally, Fox News host Sean Hannity had the highest rated primetime show for the third consecutive year, averaging 3.3 million viewers in 2019, followed by fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson who averaged 3.1 million viewers. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Has Highest Rated Month Ever Amidst Impeachment Drama)

Meanwhile, MSNBC averaged over 1.7 million viewers in primetime, and 988,000 in total day viewers, while CNN averaged 980,000 viewers in primetime this year, and just 651,000 in total day.