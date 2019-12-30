ProFootballTalk Names Adrian Peterson The Best NFL Running Back In The Past Decade

Adrian Peterson has been named the best running back of the past decade in the NFL.

ProFootballTalk named Peterson, who now plays for the Redskins, the top runner for the past 10 years, and I’m not sure you’ll find many people who disagree with their pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peterson played the majority of the decade with the Vikings, and was pretty much unstoppable during his prime.

He went for more than 2,000 yards during the 2012 season, and averaged 131 yards a game. Those numbers are simply mind-boggling.

His play has certainly declined over the past couple years, but there’s no doubt at all that he was an absolute monster in his prime.

As a Detroit Lions fan, I hated watching him dominate the NFC North. You just knew there was nothing you could do to stop him coming out of the backfield for the Vikings.

I’m not sure there’s even a close second in the past 10 years. Props to AP on a hell of a career since entering the league.