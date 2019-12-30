The Latest Violence In The Northeast And Texas Doesn’t Fit The Liberal Narrative

The holiday week has sadly been marked by a number of violent incidents, several in the New York area against Jewish people, and yesterday by a shooting in White Settlement, Texas.

All of these incidents are not being well covered by the media, partly because they are hard to shoehorn into the left’s narratives about crime and racial bias. Justin Caruso and Arthur Bloom break down why.

