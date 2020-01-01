Gianno Caldwell Opens Up About His Rough Upbringing in Chicago And His Journey To Conservatism

Fox New Contributor and Author of the new book “Take For Granted,” Gianno Caldwell, opened up about his rough upbringing in Chicago and his journey to conservatism.

Caldwell told the Daily Caller that he was raised in the South Side of Chicago in poor conditions and he had a mother who was addicted to drugs. He admitted that at times he felt hopeless because of his living conditions. (RELATED: ‘Worst Sanctuary City In America’: Trump Rips Chicago For Refusing To Cooperate With ICE.)

“There was an event in my life that changed the trajectory of my life, I was riding through an area of Chicago called Inglewood which is one of the hardest hit areas in terms of the violence and drugs and as I’m riding through I see a lady who appeared to be badly addicted to drugs, and I began to tear up because that lady I believe was my mother,” said Caldwell.

Cadwell went on to explain why this moment inspired him to get involved in his community and politics, but he admitted that he wasn’t always conservative.

He eventually switched sides when he realized that his views and values were more aligned with those of the Republican party.

“After seeing these distinctions and recognizing the history of the party, the Republican party and seeing that they have been the ones that have been legitimately on the forefront of helping people like me in so many instances like civil rights and others, I realized I was one,” said Caldwell.

