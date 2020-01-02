Damon Dash Claims Aaliyah Wanted Nothing To Do With R. Kelly After Alleged Marriage

Damon Dash admitted singer Aaliyah didn’t want anything to do with R. Kelly following the alleged illegal marriage between the two.

The comments were made during Dash’s interview for “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” according to a report published by TMZ. The Lifetime documentary is set to air Thursday.

“A good, good soul, a good girl. Wasn’t really even so like resentful,” he said.

‘”‘Let that man live, but keep him the f**k away from me,'” Dash, an ex-boyfriend of the singer, recalled, referencing the way Aaliyah was after the alleged annulment.

Dash also pointed out the way the alleged marriage was talked about.

“That was something that was talked about like it was normal,” he pointed out.

“15, 13, anything under 18 is disgusting,” he added. (RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribing A Government Official In Order To Marry Aaliyah At Age 15)

Kelly recently pleaded not guilty to a bribery charge after he was accused of obtaining a fake ID in order to marry Aaliyah back in 1994.

As previously reported, the marriage was reportedly annulled a few months later after the singer’s parents found out. Aaliyah died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001. She was 22 years old at the time.

Kelly is currently being held at a Chicago prison and is facing four criminal cases in three different states. The charges against him include racketeering, forced labor, and child pornography.