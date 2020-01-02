Golden Globes Will Serve Plant-Based Meals At 2020 Awards Show

The menu for the 77th annual Golden Globes has officially gone meatless.

The decision comes two weeks before the awards show is set to air on NBC, according to a report published Thursday by the Associated Press. Hollywood Foreign Press Association claimed the change was made to bring attention to food consumption and its connection to the environment.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria told the AP. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

“People were basically saying it’s too late, we’re ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that,” he added. “But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, [the hotel] accepted the change completely. They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that was not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The Golden Globes)

Executive chef Matthew Morgan said he was “excited” about the message that the menu change sends to viewers of the Golden Globes.

“It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” he said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”

Guests will be served king oyster mushrooms scallops paired with wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts and carrots. Attendees will also be served sustainably-sourced natural spring water in glass bottles in order to eliminate single-use plastic.