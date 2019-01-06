Check Out The Hottest Looks At The Golden Globes

Hollywood showed up in all its glitz and glamour on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, CA.

Lady Gaga, who always looks stunning, set the stage when she showed up Sunday night rocking an ice blue strapless full-length gown with matching blue hair.

So many ladies really looked incredible like Julia Roberts, Penelope Cruz and Charlize Theron. And we would be remiss not to mention "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart, who truly turned heads in a red strapless, backless full-length gown.

And then there was super model Irina Shayk, who was celebrating her birthday and stole the show in a sparkling metallic gold sleeveless number. She was joined by her partner Bradley Cooper, whose latest film "A Star Is Born" with Lady Gaga, is doing amazing at the box office.

However, the performer who skipped the red carpet and completely won the night would have to be pop singer Taylor Swift. She took the stage in an off-the-shoulder sheer black sequins number with a dramatic leg slit. She looked drop-dead gorgeous.

But you don't have to take our word for it.

Check out our list of the hottest looks and let us know if you agree.