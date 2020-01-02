Lindsay Lohan Ready To Move Back To The US And Take ‘Back The Life I’ve Worked So Hard For’

Lindsay Lohan opened up about her plans for 2020 and one of those includes moving back to the United States and getting back to filming.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” the 33-year-old actress shared during an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:22pm PST

“And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys,” she added.(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

It comes after the “Mean Girls” star has spent the last several years living abroad, most recently appearing in a reality series on MTV called ” Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” filmed at her night club in n Mykonos, Greece. She currently lives in Muscat, Oman.

The “Parent Trap” star has several projects in the works for the new year, including starring in “Among the Shadows,” due out in March. It’ll be her first movie since appearing in “The Canyons” in 2013.

She’s also hinted that new music is on the horizon, telling the host on NYE that it’s coming “after the New Year.”