Marvel Introducing First Transgender Character: ‘In A Movie That We’re Shooting Right Now’

The president of Marvel Studios revealed Saturday that Marvel Cinematic Universe is shooting a movie that will feature the company’s first transgender character.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discussed the introduction of LGBTQ characters into Marvel movies during a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy.

“Yes, absolutely yes,” he told an audience member who asked whether a transgender character would soon be added to the franchise, according to ET Canada. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.” (RELATED: Here’s Some Of The Most Explicit Material Teen Vogue Published In 2019)

Feige did not specify which film he was referring to, but “The Eternals” will reportedly feature Marvel’s first gay character. GeeksWorldWide, a website that covers comics, suggested in July that the transgender character might be a trans-woman in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Marvel recently received criticism for a plotline in “Avengers: Endgame” that featured a gay character and showed two women kissing. Critics bashed the plotline as the “bare minimum,” and throwing “dogs a bone,” as Vanity Fair writer K. Austin Collins wrote.

“This is the representation you get when Disney rules the world,” Collins wrote in December. “This is what you get: two women, two seconds. Truly, I’m overwhelmed. But not in the way Disney hopes, or thinks, I should be.”

Feige suggested to the audience that Marvel is introducing diverse characters in an attempt to reflect its “global audience.” (RELATED: YouTube Recommended ‘Gender Non-Conforming’ Video For 9-Year-Old Girl)

“You look at the success of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Black Panther,'” Feige said. “We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”

Marvel did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

